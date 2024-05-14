Flour prices decreasing, easing burden on consumers

ISLAMABAD - The flour prices across the country, including the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, have witnessed a notable decline in recent weeks, offering relief to consumers. According to official documents of Ministry of Food Security and Research, the cost of a 20 kg bag of flour has dropped significantly in various cities.

In Islamabad, for instance, the price has plummeted by an impressive Rs 850 within just one month. Last month, residents of the capital were paying around Rs 3,000 for the same quantity, but now they can purchase it for as low as Rs 2,053, with the maximum price capped at Rs 2,133. Similarly, in Rawalpindi, the cost has reduced from an average of Rs 2,960 to a minimum of Rs 2,053. A citizen namely Maaz Ullah Khan, resident of G-9 Islamabad, while talking APP on Monday said that the prices of floor and other related commodities were significantly decreased in the city and the residents took a sigh of relief as earlier the prices of essential food items were increased during last few months.

Meanwhile, Gujranwala, Lahore, and Sargodha have also experienced substantial decreases in flour prices. In Gujranwala, the average price of a 20 kg bag has dropped to Rs 1,860 from Rs 2,800 last month. Lahore residents are now paying around Rs 1,900 compared to the previous price of Rs 2,800, while in Sargodha district has also seen a decrease, with the average price now standing at Rs 2,000.

However, Karachi remained an exception to this trend, as flour continues to be relatively expensive. Despite the overall decrease in prices, Karachiites are still shelling out around Rs 2,300 for a 20 kg bag. Other cities like Hyderabad and Sukkur have witnessed more favorable price adjustments. In Hyderabad, a bag of flour is priced at Rs 2,200, while in Sukkur, it’s even more affordable at Rs 1,900.

These reductions in flour prices come as a welcome relief for many households, particularly amid economic challenges. The statistics revealed that with the cost of this essential commodity becoming more manageable, families can better stretch their budgets and cope with the rising cost of living.

Overall, the downward trend in flour prices reflecting positive developments in the market, offering hope for improved affordability and accessibility of essential food items for the populace. As consumers continue to benefit from these reductions, it remains to be seen how this trend will impact the broader economy and household spending patterns in the coming months.