Four people including two women and two children have lost their lives after they drowned in Sutlej River near Allahabad.

According to the details, the family came from Karachi to visit their relatives in Kasur. They went to the river for recreation but did not turn up.

The rescue teams started the search operation but to no avail.

The rescue sources said the depth of the water in the river at Chhabar is 20 to 25 feet.