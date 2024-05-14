Govt cannot procure wheat from farmers in present situation, says Punjab Minister

LAHORE - Concluding the debate on the wheat policy in the Punjab Assembly, Food Minister Bilal Yasin told the House that govt was unable to procure wheat from farmers in the present circumstances.

The minister, however, said that the Punjab government had plans to issue subsidy cards to farmers to provide relief in terms of cheaper seeds and fertilizers. Earlier during the debate, the Opposition grilled the government over its inability to procure wheat from the farmers at the official rate and its failure to hold the culprits accountable for importing wheat at a time when there was no shortage of the commodity at home.

Opposition leader Malik Ahmad Khan Bachhar criticized the government’s flawed policies holding it responsible for wheat procurement crisis. He lamented the government’s failure to hold those responsible for damaging the national treasury accountable. The opposition leader told the House that the caretaker government purchased wheat at Rs3200 per 40 KG from Ukraine, but sold it to sugar mills at Rs4200 per Kg. Subsequently, the country suffered a huge loss of one billion dollars, he added. He also pointed out that some 65 companies were involved in wheat import and demanded their audit. The session, which commenced two hours and thirty minutes behind schedule, saw the Food Minister dragging his feet on government’s stance on the wheat procurement. Bilal Yasin informed the House of the government’s intention to purchase wheat from farmers, but noted that 90 per cent of their produce had already been sold. With limited availability of wheat from farmers, the govt is reluctant to allocate significant funds to benefit middlemen, he added. Other opposition members including Sheikh Imtiaz and Hassan Raza Kharral criticized the government’s handling of the wheat procurement crisis, accusing it of economically harming farmers by neglecting to purchase wheat. They alleged that despite ongoing investigations into wheat scandal since July, the current government has been inactive.

The import of wheat has resulted in a staggering loss of eleven billion and thirty-seven crore rupees to the treasury, they said. The Food Minister emphasized that the Punjab government was not directly involved with the food department in this matter. He suggested that decision-making power should perhaps be centralized at federal level.

Yasin highlighted import record of wheat during caretaker govt, stating that the food department had resisted importing wheat in December to avoid exploiting farmers.

Addressing concerns about wheat quality, Yasin questioned the food department’s involvement in inspecting the wheat shipment. He outlined the government’s proactive measures to anticipate and address potential wheat shortages, including agreements with banks to provide farmers with sufficient resources for procurement. Assuring support for farmers, Yasin stated that the government would not abandon them. He cited the Prime Minister’s action in suspending officials over the wheat issue. He emphasized the government’s commitment to facilitating small farmers and ensuring their stability for future crops. Yasin announced a comprehensive farmer package worth 400 billion rupees, aimed at immediate assistance. He noted reductions in bread and flour prices, indicating positive outcomes of the government’s policies.