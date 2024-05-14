Govt denies impression of interference in judicial affairs

Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar says the content of Justice Babar Sattar's letter wrongly gives the impression that institutions interfere in the judiciary's affairs.

Federal Minister Tarar, along with Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar, said Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Awan also made it clear that there was no interference in the affairs of the judiciary. They said the matter of the six judges' letter to the Supreme Judicial Council was sub judice.

They said today there was a lot of discussion regarding TV, newspapers, media and social media regulator. A draft came to the cabinet for approval and some guidelines were given which are according to the constitution of Pakistan.



Azam Nazeer Tarar further said Pakistan needed unity to challenge the economic crisis.

Atta Tarar said if someone had dual citizenship, he had to declare it. "This one issue should not be raised as a national security issue through letters. The court was only asked for an in-camera briefing," he said.

Meanwhile, Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Awan said nowadays the impression was being given that the relationship between the judiciary and the executive was not good. The AGP denied it.

He said the letter by the judge was misconstrued.