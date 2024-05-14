Govt given more time to respond on plea for setting new wheat price

The Lahore High Court on Tuesday granted more time to the state lawyer for the submission of a response on a petition seeking legal orders for the government to set a new wheat price.

A two-member bench of the Lahore High Court, led by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, heard the petition filed by advocate Ahmed Bilal Mahboob.

During the proceedings, the petitioner argued that despite the federal government having 40 million metric tonnes of wheat, 35 million metric tonnes of grain was imported from abroad, causing the state treasury a loss of one billion dollars.

The petitioner contended that the Punjab government maintained the same price for wheat as last year despite a 20 percent increase in inflation, but the rate of wheat was not increased for farmers.

The petitioner sough legal order for the government to set a new price for wheat.

During the hearing, the state lawyer requested the court to grant more time to submit a response on the matter.

The court, while granting the state lawyer’s request for further time, adjourned the hearing.