Hafiz Naeem says JI to hold Gaza million march in Peshawar on May 19

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman stated on Tuesday that everyone who has violated the constitution, be it a political party or an institution, should ask for forgiveness.

During a press conference here, Naeem said that if every department or individual kept violating the constitution, how the country would run.

Asked about the rigging in 2024 general elections, the JI chief said that Anwaarul Haq Kakar should be asked about the election candidates who won on the basis of Form 47.

The JI chief declared that his party would hold a Gaza million march on May 19 in Peshawar where the party’s future course of action would be announced.

About the wheat import scandal, Naeem said that a judicial commission should be formed to probe this scam.

In response to a question, the JI chief said that force should not be exerted on a peaceful rally or a meeting, adding that it was unacceptable.