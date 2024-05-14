HFH’s floors to be completed tomorrow

RAWALPINDI - Chairman of the District Coordination Committee, Engineer Qamar Ul Islam Raja, has announced that the first and second floors of the Holy Family Hospital will be handed over to the hospital administration by May 15. Qamar, informed the APP that 80% of the work on the Pathology laboratory in the basement has been completed and will be delivered to the hospital’s administration within a week. He emphasized that surveillance to check dengue larvae breeding is underway, with special attention being given to areas where larvae were reported last year.

Qamar added that the government is determined to upgrade existing health facilities in Rawalpindi and is utilizing all available resources to bring a visible change in the delivery of health services.