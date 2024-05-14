Higher Education System Challenges

I am writing to express my deep concerns about the alarming challenges faced by the higher education system of Pakistan. First of all, there is a significant lack of access to higher education in Pakistan, especially in rural areas, which includes a number of factors such as poverty, unemployment, and many others.

Another challenge is the quality of education; most of the teaching methods used in higher education are outdated. There is a mismatch between the skills taught at higher education institutions and those required by employers, leading to an alarming level of unemployment in the country. Perhaps most notably, corruption is a major problem in higher education, manifesting in a number of ways such as bribery and nepotism. Last but not least, sectarian violence is also a challenge affecting universities’ ability to function properly and effectively, as many universities are closed due to security issues, and students are targeted by violence. These factors create an environment that is not conducive to learning.

As a concerned citizen and student, through your esteemed newspaper, I request the relevant authorities and government to take necessary actions to address these problems and challenges and create an environment beneficial to the interests of Pakistan.

ZAINAB TANVEER,

Rawalpindi.