IHC bars authorities from blocking SIMs till May 27

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday stopped the authorities concerned from blocking SIMs of non-filers.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition of a telecom company which questioned the rationale behind the Federal Board of Revenue insistence on blocking SIMs of non-filers.

Advocate Salman Akram Raja appeared as a counsel for the company and argued that the move to block SIMS was in contravention of Article 18 of the constitution. He said the blockage of more than 500,000 SIMs meant Rs1 billion annual loss.

The court stopped the authorities from blocking SIMs and issued a stay order till May 27. The court sought a reply from the respondents.

Earlier, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) agreed to block SIMs of non-filers after deliberations with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).