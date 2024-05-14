IHC CJ quizzes NAB prosecutor in £190m corruption case

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor Monday continued his arguments in Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s bail petition in the 190-million-pounds case.

A division bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri conducted hearing of Imran’s bail plea in this case.

During the hearing, NAB Prosecutor Amjad Pervez informed the bench that an amount of 171.15 million pounds came to Pakistan in three instalments from the United Kingdom. He told that on November 19, 2019, the first instalment of money from the United Kingdom came to the account of the Supreme Court and until then, the approval of the federal cabinet was not even obtained while on December 3, 2019, the cabinet gave approval of it when the second instalment of money came into the account on the same day.

The prosecutor argued that on November 6, 2019, a confidential deed was signed between Malik Riaz and NCA and the deed was also signed by Special Assistant to Prime Minister Mirza Shahzad Akbar as the representative of the government of Pakistan and it was written in the agreement that the settlement between Malik Riaz and NCA would be kept confidential,. At this, the IHC Chief Justice asked why the government of Pakistan was giving an undertaking that this agreement would be kept secret? He also asked that what’s in the secret deed? He added that in the deed, the government of Pakistan is saying that it will keep secret the agreement between Malik Riaz and NCA? NAB Prosecutor said that yes, that’s right.

The judge inquired that why the government of Pakistan was giving this affidavit? He also said that this is not a deed but a declaration of confidentiality by the Government of Pakistan.

Justice Jahangiri asked where it is written that this money would come to the account of the Supreme Court? He further said that tell him from the secret deed that is there anything in the deed that the money would come into this account. PTI lawyer Sardar Latif Khosa said that they had not attached the agreement between NCA and Bahria Town.

Then, IHC CJ asked that what is illegal in the approval of the federal cabinet? Khosa said that the money also belonged to Malik Riaz and it had to go to him.

Amjad Pervez contended that the Supreme Court imposed a fine of 460 billion rupees on Bahria Town, while the money of Malik Riaz was frozen in the UK and the National Crime Agency put a condition that the money would not be sent without the assurance of the government of Pakistan.

The NAB prosecutor said that the statements of three cabinet members including Zubaidah Jalal, Nadeem Afzal Gondal and Parvez Khattak have been attached.

Justice Tariq Mehmood said is there any law that the cabinet has approved it without opening the envelope. He added that the cabinet members have taken an oath that they cannot do anything that is against the interest of Pakistan and if the government will make any agreement then it will take approval from the law and justice division.

Pervez contended that the confidential deed was signed without informing the Law and Justice Division and that meeting of federal cabinet was in-camera in which additional agenda items were approved.

Later, the IHC bench deferred hearing of the case till Tuesday (today) for further proceedings.