IHC reserves verdict on plea against Shireen Mazari's alleged arrest

The Islamabad High Court has reserved its verdict on a petition against the alleged arrest/kidnapping of former federal minister Dr Shireen Mazari.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani presided over Tuesday’s hearing.

Advocate Faisal Chaudhry appeared before the court on behalf of the petitioner, advocate Iman Mazari, while Additional Attorney General Manoor Iqbal Dogal represented the federation.

At the outset of the proceedings, the court questioned the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) authorities if their team had come to arrest Shireen Mazari.

The ACE officials responded in the affirmative, saying that they came to arrest on May 21, 2022 and they had put Shireen Mazari on notice after registering the FIR.

They told the court that the deputy commissioner had been informed beforehand and that they were accompanied by the personnel of the Kohsar Police Station.

During the hearing, Justice Kayani remarked on the arrest of the PTI founder, stating that they picked up a man from the court by breaking the doors open, but later that arrest was declared as illegal by the Supreme Court.

Justice Kayani remarked that what was happening today would be happening to others after two years.

The judge told the ACE officials that the Shireen Mazari Commission had recommended action and the court would proceed in the context of the commission's report and the court's decision.

Later, the court reserved its decision on the petition against Shireen Mazari's arrest.

It may be mentioned here that former PTI leader and federal minister for human rights Dr Shireen Mazari had been arrested from Islamabad on May 21, 2022.



