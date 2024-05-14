IHC reserves verdict on PTI founder's bail plea in 190m pounds case

The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday reserved verdict on the PTI founder's bail plea in the 190 million pounds reference.

A two-member bench, headed by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, earlier conducted the proceedings and adjourned the case.

Sardar Latif Khosa, who represented the PTI founder, and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor Amjad Parvez appeared before the court in the last hearing.

The NAB prosecutor requested the court to adjourn the hearing in view of the strike called by the legal fraternity across the country.

The chief justice remarked that what happened in Lahore on Wednesday was deplorable. But, he added, the court could not endorse protests.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing on PTI founder's bail application until May 13 (Monday).