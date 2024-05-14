Srinagar, India - India’s six-week election resumed Monday including in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, where voters appeared eager to express discontent with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cancellation of their disputed territory’s semi-autonomy and the security crackdown that followed. The elections are one-sided in Indian since the opposition parties are pushed to wall by the ruling Hindu national BJP party. Modi remains popular across much of India and his Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is widely expected to win the poll when it concludes early next month.

But his government’s decision in 2019 to bring Kashmir under its direct rule -- and the subsequent clampdown -- have been deeply resented among the region’s residents, who voted Monday for the first time since the move. “I voted for changing the current government. It must happen for our children to have a good future,” civil servant Habibullah Parray told AFP.