Tuesday, May 14, 2024
International Cattle Festival on May 30-31

Staff Reporter
May 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD   -   University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) in collaboration with International Goat & Bull Association will organize the 26th International Cattle Festival 2024 here on May 30-31.  A spokesman for the association said here on Tuesday that various animal competitions would be arranged in the festival including heavy goat, beautiful goat, heavy camel, heavy ram, beautiful camel and milk production. The owners of position holder animals would be awarded trophies and cash prizes from Rs.15,000 to Rs.700,000.  The competitions would be arranged in Tent-Pigging Ground UAF and in this connection all necessary arrangements are being finalized, he added.

