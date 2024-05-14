Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Iran, Kyrgyzstan shine on day three of League Volleyball

Staff Reporter
May 14, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -   Iran and Kyrgyzstan both secured strong 3-0 victories in their respective matches against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka on the third day of the 2nd Engro CAVA Nation League at the Liaqat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad. Iran continued their winning streak with set scores of 25-17, 25-23, and 25-19 against Afghanistan, showcasing their court dominance. Kyrgyzstan also displayed exceptional skill, narrowly defeating Iran with tense set scores of 27-25, 25-23, and 25-19 in a closely fought contest.

