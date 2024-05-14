Islamabad police undergoes major promotions

ISLAMABAD - Following the special directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, a series of departmental promotions is underway in Islamabad Police, as announced by a public relations officer on Monday. A prestigious ceremony was held to promote new officers to the rank of Inspector at Police Lines Headquarters Islamabad, with IGP Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi gracing the event as a special guest. Senior police officers and the families of the newly promoted inspectors were also present on this occasion. During the ceremony, IGP Islamabad pinned rank badges to the newly promoted 52 sub-inspectors, congratulating them and expressing good wishes for their future endeavors.

In his address, IGP Islamabad expressed gratitude to the Chairman of the Departmental Promotions Committee, DIG Headquarters Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, and his team for ensuring such large-scale promotions in a short time to reassure the officers. He emphasized the importance of hard work to complete the six-month promotion process swiftly, aiming to bring joy to the officers and their families. IGP Islamabad highlighted the significance of fulfilling the responsibilities of the promotion, urging the officers to strive for justice and safety for citizens. Furthermore, IGP Islamabad stressed the importance of organizational promotion as the basic right of every police officer who has passed the required courses. He assured that all officers meeting the criteria will be promoted to vacant seats according to their seniority, continuing until all vacant positions are filled. The families of the newly promoted officers were specially invited to the ceremony.

on the directives of IG Islamabad, reaffirming the commitment to ensuring organizational justice and transparency within the Islamabad Police force.