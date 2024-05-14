JAAC calls off AJK protests after demands met

After several days of intense protests, the Awami Joint Action Committee on Tuesday announced to end ongoing protests in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) against soaring inflation a day after the government accepted their demands.

The committee, which had been spearheading demonstrations, called off protes after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced Rs23 billion subsidy package for the people of AJK.

“The government accepted all the demands of the protesters yesterday,” the AAC said in a statement.

However, the AAC said a state-wide shutter down will be observed till 3pm today to honour the people who were killed in the protests.

The alliance’s head, Shaukat Nawaz Mir, also demanded the government give financial compensation for the families of three protesters and a police official who were killed in the violence.

It is pertinent to mention here that Azad Jammu and Kashmir witnessed violent clashes between the police and activists of a rights movement amid a wheel-jam and shutter-down strike across the territory, which left at least three people dead and several others injured.

At least a man was killed and two others were injured as clashes between the protestors and law enforcement agencies once again erupted in Muzaffarabad on Monday.

During the clashes, the cop was also killed while several others LEAs were injured.

A day earlier, the Azad Kashmir (AJK) government had announced reduction in the prices of electricity and flour for AJk people.

According to a notification issued, the price of wheat flour had been reduced by Rs 1100 per 40 kg bag, from Rs 3100 to Rs 2000.

Additionally, the government also approved a reduction in electricity prices.

As per the notification, domestic consumers using up to 100 units will be charged Rs 3 per unit, while those using 101-300 units will be charged Rs 5 per unit. Consumers using more than 300 units will be charged Rs 6 per unit.

Industrial consumers using up to 300 units will be charged Rs 10 per unit, while those using more than 300 units will be charged Rs 15 per unit.