Justice Denied

On May 9th, a group attacked defense installations and monuments commemorating our martyrs, which was condemned by the people of Pakistan. It was a planned movement sponsored by leaders. Ample proof is available, yet our courts have failed to finalize the cases even after one year. The reputation of our judiciary in the past is not commendable. The case of Z A Bhutto, a judicial murder, reflects our fragile system which deprived a world-famous leader of justice. Now it’s high time to revamp the judiciary and come up with unbeatable strength. PCO judges have played havoc with the system and defaced the face of our judiciary, making it a history full of shameful moments.

SALEEM YASI,

Skardu.