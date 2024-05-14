Tuesday, May 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Justice Denied

May 14, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

On May 9th, a group attacked defense installations and monuments commemorating our martyrs, which was condemned by the people of Pakistan. It was a planned movement sponsored by leaders. Ample proof is available, yet our courts have failed to finalize the cases even after one year. The reputation of our judiciary in the past is not commendable. The case of Z A Bhutto, a judicial murder, reflects our fragile system which deprived a world-famous leader of justice. Now it’s high time to revamp the judiciary and come up with unbeatable strength. PCO judges have played havoc with the system and defaced the face of our judiciary, making it a history full of shameful moments.

SALEEM YASI,

Skardu.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1715572001.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024