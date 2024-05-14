Karachi to host 2nd Int’l Abdul Nasir U-21 Memorial Basketball Tournament

LAHORE - The International Abdul Nasir Under-21 Memorial Basketball Tournament will take place from May 21 to 26 at the Abdul Nasir Basketball Court in Arambagh, under the auspices of the Usman Basketball Club with the endorsement of the Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA).

The tournament will feature six teams vying for the top honors over six days of competitive basketball. Teams are encouraged to contact Tournament Secretary Haji Muhammad Ashraf Yahya for the tournament draws and additional details. In preparation for this event, the KBBA has called an important meeting on May 20 at 8:00 PM, to finalize arrangements and make critical decisions concerning the tournament’s execution. This meeting, presided over by KBBA Acting Secretary Zahid Malik, promises to be crucial for the smooth running of the event.

Additionally, in a related development, KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan is set to travel to Islamabad on May 17 to participate in a meeting of the Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBF), highlighting the interconnected activities and cooperation between local and national basketball bodies. The Abdul Nasir Under-21 Memorial Basketball Tournament, now in its second year, not only celebrates the sport but also commemorates the enduring legacy of Abdul Nasir, fostering young talent and sportsmanship in the youth basketball community.