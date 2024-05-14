KP CM aide annoyed over slow pace of renovation project

Peshawar - Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism, Culture, Archaeology and Museums, Zahid Chanzeb on Monday expressed displeasure and resentment over the use of poor standard materials and slow pace of work in the renovation project at Nishtar Hall Peshawar.

He said that Nishtar Hall Peshawar is a major cultural centre located in the heart of Peshawar. Hence no deficiency or omission in its maintenance, repair or renovation will be tolerated, he added.

He warned that early completion of the scheme should be ensured according to international standards by next month so that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur would be invited for its formal inauguration as per the schedule.

Zahid Chanzeb expressed these views during a briefing on the renovation project of Nishtar Hall Peshawar at head office of KPCTA in Peshawar cantt. On the occasion, Finance Manager of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development Project (KITE) Hashmat Ali apprised him of the details of the development scheme.

It should be noted that for the first time on the occasion of organising a cultural event in Nishtar Hall, the advisor was also invited who noticed several flaws in the scheme.

Seepage from the roof of the hall during the recent rains was main among them, which also damaged the tiling, expensive carpeting and installation of chairs on the floor of the hall and the stage costing Rs60 million.

The CM’s Aide on Tourism and Culture asked the project authorities that renovation of any building including Nishtar Hall should not start from the floor but from the top. He also disagreed with the argument of the project officials that the roof of the building had a minor leakage earlier so work was started on the floor. He said that time of narrating such lame stories has passed and the questioners have come at the helm of affairs after having a massive mandate from the people.

He clarified that the scheme has been started with a huge interest-bearing loan from the World Bank. He said that foreign debts have certain limitations and after crossing it, the loans also stop forthwith. He said the foreign loans are extended when the project’s effectiveness is also showed to the foreign borrower.

Zahid Chanzeb reiterated the pledge of the provincial government that under the active leadership of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, the current KP government is marching ahead on the path of reducing dependence on loans to the minimum level and making the province economically self-sufficient.

Zahid Chanzeb directed the KITE authorities to complete all necessary works including beautification, parking, washrooms, boundary wall and reception gate at this grand cultural centre as soon as possible. He said that as soon as the project is completed, cultural activities will be resumed here once again.

“It is our endeavour to organise as many cultural activities here as possible so as to promote the diversified cultures of the province and provide additional entertainment opportunities to the public,” the CM’s aide concluded.