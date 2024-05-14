Tuesday, May 14, 2024
KP governor invites CM Gandapur for dinner, says public service must be prioritised
Web Desk
5:31 PM | May 14, 2024
National

Willing to bury the hatchet following a verbal spat with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi stated on Tuesday he held everyone in high esteem and he would like to invite KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for dinner.

While interacting with reporters on Tuesday, Kundi said that being a public governor, he was willing to personally visit the leader of every political group in larger public interest.

The governor called on all political parties to sit together to deal with the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, emphasising that verbal duel might wait, but the delivery of public service should be prioritised.

“Now is the time to serve people,” averred the governor, urging politicians not to indulge in abusive politics.

About Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s allegations of electoral malpractices, Kundi said that the Sunni Ittehad Council should allay the JUI-F chief’s concerns, observing that Maulana’s mandate was robbed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the province being governed by the SIC.

Web Desk

National

