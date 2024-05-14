LDA demolishes 9 constructions

LAHORE - The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Monday demolished nine constructions besides sealing seven properties in the city during an operation. The teams, under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Azhar Ali, conducted operations against illegal constructions in Johar Town, Lahore Evenue, Wapda Town, IEP Town, Valencia Town and UET Society. Plot numbers 11, 44, 45, and 46 in Lahore Evenue, plot numbers 277/2A and 7J in Valencia Town were demolished due to illegal constructions. Farmhouses on Defence Road, plot number 2H in Johar Town, plot number 4 Block M, and plot number 12A Block F were also demolished. Plot number 227 Block A UET Society, plot number 73 Block A2, and 72 Block D2 in Wapda Town were sealed. Plot number 302 Block L, 197 Block L, 306, 307 Block L in Johar Town, and plot number 36 Block A3 in IEP Town were also sealed.

The notices were issued before the properties were sealed or demolished.