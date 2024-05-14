Tuesday, May 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

LHC confirms interim bail of jailed PTI founder

Court orders PTI founder to furnish surety bonds of Rs500,000 to avail relief

LHC confirms interim bail of jailed PTI founder
Agencies
May 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore, National

LAHORE   -  The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday confirmed the interim bail of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in the Zaman Park violence case. The court ordered the PTI founder to furnish surety bonds of Rs500,000 to avail the relief. Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq heard the bail petition filed by the PTI founder and confirmed the interim bail upon completion of arguments by the parties. Barrister Salman Safdar represented the PTI founder and argued before the court that his client had no connection with the case. He submitted that his client used to appear in the case before his conviction and arrest. He further submitted that currently, PTI founder was in jail and could not appear before the court, requesting confirmation of his interim bail. However, the prosecution opposed bail petition and pleaded with court to dismiss it. The court observed that the bail petition could be heard without the appearance of PTI founder as he was in prison. Subsequently, court confirmed the interim bail of PTI founder, subject to furnishing Rs500,000 in surety bonds. The Race Course police had registered a case against the PTI founder and other party leaders over violence at Zaman Park, under various sections including terrorism, interference in state affairs, illegal gathering, and others. It is pertinent to mention here that PTI founder had obtained interim bail in matter last year.

Israel's occupation: 76 years of Palestinian tragedy

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1715572001.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024