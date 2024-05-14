LHC confirms interim bail of jailed PTI founder

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday confirmed the interim bail of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in the Zaman Park violence case. The court ordered the PTI founder to furnish surety bonds of Rs500,000 to avail the relief. Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq heard the bail petition filed by the PTI founder and confirmed the interim bail upon completion of arguments by the parties. Barrister Salman Safdar represented the PTI founder and argued before the court that his client had no connection with the case. He submitted that his client used to appear in the case before his conviction and arrest. He further submitted that currently, PTI founder was in jail and could not appear before the court, requesting confirmation of his interim bail. However, the prosecution opposed bail petition and pleaded with court to dismiss it. The court observed that the bail petition could be heard without the appearance of PTI founder as he was in prison. Subsequently, court confirmed the interim bail of PTI founder, subject to furnishing Rs500,000 in surety bonds. The Race Course police had registered a case against the PTI founder and other party leaders over violence at Zaman Park, under various sections including terrorism, interference in state affairs, illegal gathering, and others. It is pertinent to mention here that PTI founder had obtained interim bail in matter last year.