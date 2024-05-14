LHC issues judicial responsibility directives

Rawalpindi - The Lahore High Court (LHC) issued a circular on Monday to all district and session judges across the province, emphasizing the importance of fulfilling judicial responsibilities and upholding the principles of law and justice. Signed by Registrar Abdul Rashid Abid, the four-page circular provides guidelines to judges on discharging their legal and judicial duties. It stresses that providing timely justice to the people of the province is the foremost and fundamental responsibility of the judiciary. The circular reiterates that judges are strictly bound by the principles of law and justice and are free from any external pressure or influence. It instructs judges to conduct judicial proceedings in their courts by the law and procedure and emphasizes that any delay or obstruction in the delivery of justice is unacceptable.

The Lahore High Court’s circular is a clear directive to judges to prioritize their judicial responsibilities and ensure that justice is served without any delay or hindrance. It expresses that judges are well aware of their duties as members of the District Judiciary Punjab, which entail upholding the law and ensuring justice is served impartially and efficiently. Judges must adhere strictly to the principles of law and justice, without succumbing to any external pressures or influences.

The circular reveals instances of bar members observing strikes, disrupting the functioning of the Courts and hindering the administration of justice for the general public. Members of the District Judiciary are not supposed to participate in such strikes by stopping Court work on the pretext of a bar strike. Judges’ primary duty is to serve the interest of justice and the public, and any actions that impede this duty are unacceptable.

On May 9th, the President of the Supreme Court Bar Association requested to adjourn a case due to a lawyers’ strike. The Hon’ble Chief Justice of Pakistan expressed dismay over the ongoing lawyers’ strike and warned of imposing significant fines. Refusing to adjourn cases, the Hon’ble Chief Justice of Pakistan declared that no interruption in Court proceedings is acceptable in the name of lawyers’ strikes. Earlier, in the case of Shahbaz Akmal Vs. The State through Prosecutor General Punjab, Lahore and another (2023 SCMR 421), the Hon’ble Chief Justice of Pakistan declared that the Pakistan Bar Council has enacted the ‘Canons of Professional Conduct and Etiquette of Advocates’, which stipulates that ‘the Advocate must appear in Court when the matter is called’. It was further observed in the above-referred judgment that it is the inalienable constitutional right of the citizens of Pakistan to “enjoy the protection of the law and to be treated in accordance with the law,’ but if advocates strike and cases are postponed, this constitutional right of the citizens is negated.

The circular also urges judges of the district judiciary to remain committed to their roles and responsibilities by completing their Court work strictly in accordance with the law and procedure, ignoring the strikes, and refraining from allowing any such activity to undermine the integrity and efficiency of the judicial system.

The Lahore High Court hopes and expects that judges of the province will continue dedication to upholding the principles of law and justice for the ultimate benefit and welfare of the litigant public, who is the actual stakeholder of this entire system. The circular further directs that the institution of fresh cases shall not be closed on the day of strikes by the lawyers and that all the Courts in the Province of Punjab will not only entertain fresh cases and proceed in the regular cases but also decide the said cases strictly in accordance with the law on the basis of available documents/record, irrespective of the non-appearance of advocates in the cases on the pretext of a strike of lawyers.