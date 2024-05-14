LHC orders action against Nikah registrar in underage marriage case

The Lahore High Court on Tuesday ordered action against Nikah registrar for arranging the marriage of an underage girl.

Justice Anwarul Haq Pannu heard the petition filed by Humaira Bibi, who brought the young girl from a shelter home and presented her in court.

The petitioner stated that the girl, 15, was forced into marriage, with a case of abduction registered at Shahdara police station. Justice Pannu asked the girl if she married of her own choice, to which she responded, yes.

When asked about her age, the girl stated she was between 15 to 16 years old. Justice Pannu blamed the Nikah Khawan, questioning how they facilitated the marriage of such a young girl.

Thereafter, the court directed the Judicial Magistrate to adjudicate on the case.