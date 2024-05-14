Tuesday, May 14, 2024
LHC rejects claims lawyers’ strike paralysed judicial system in Punjab

Courts are functional across the Punjab province: LHC

Our Staff Reporter
May 14, 2024
LAHORE   -    The Lahore High Court (LHC), including its principal seat and all regional benches in Multan, Bahawalpur, and Rawalpindi, as well as subordinate courts, continued to function normally on Monday, says an LHC press release issued here.

The communique stated that despite the lawyers’ strike, no case was adjourned at the LHC’s principal seat, and almost all cases were heard with lawyers present. “In cases where lawyers were absent, decisions were made based on the available record. Some cases were dismissed due to non-prosecution,” it added.

The press release further stated that as per LHC record, 399 cases were decided at the principal seat, 235 in Multan, 95 in Bahawalpur, and 61 in Rawalpindi Bench of LHC. Similarly, over 11,000 cases were decided in the subordinate courts across Punjab, while evidence recorded or other legal proceedings initiated in other cases, it added.

The statement emphasised that these numbers demonstrate that Punjab’s lawyers are committed to fulfilling their constitutional and legal obligations and are determined to thwart any attempts to create a rift between the bar and the bench. The Lahore High Court commends all lawyers who have fulfilled their duties and responsibilities, upholding the independence of the judiciary and the supremacy of the constitution. The lawyers have made immense sacrifices in the past for the sake of judicial independence and the rule of law, it added.

The above numbers are proof that those who claimed that the lawyers’ strike paralysed the judicial system in Punjab have been proven wrong. The Lahore High Court hopes that lawyers will remain vigilant against elements trying to create a rift between the bar and the bench. With the help of Allah Almighty, Punjab’s lawyers and judiciary will together foil any attempts to weaken the judiciary and the bar, it concluded.

