Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Mainly hot and dry weather expected in most parts of country

Web Desk
9:35 AM | May 14, 2024
National

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

According to PMD, the day temperatures are likely to rise gradually in southern areas. As per the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country. However, rain-windstorm/thunderstorm occurred in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Potohar region, and Gilgit Baltistan.

Turbat and Jacobabad remained the hottest places in the country on Monday with temperature surging up to 45 degrees Celsius.

Web Desk

National

