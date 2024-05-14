Tuesday, May 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Manzoor Wattoo joins PPP along with family members

Manzoor Wattoo joins PPP along with family members
Our Staff Reporter
May 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -  Former Chief Minister Punjab, Manzoor Wattoo on Monday announced to join the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) with his family members. He made this announcement after meeting with Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said press release issued here by the party secretariat.

Former Members National Assembly, Khurram Wattoo and Rubina Shaheen Wattoo and former Members Punjab Assembly, Moazzam Wattoo, Jahan Ara Wattoo and Amina Wattoo Kasuri were the family members of Manzoor Wattoo who joined the party. Bilawal Bhutto welcomed the new entrants in the party. Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Hassan Murtaza, Shahzad Saeed Cheema and Chaudhry Sajjad ul Hassan were also present in the meeting.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1715572001.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024