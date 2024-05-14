Martyred soldiers are heroes, their sacrifices cannot be forgotten: Shaukat Virk

LAHORE - Founder Trustee and General Secretary of Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk has said that the martyrs of Pakistan Army watered the land with their blood. The historian’s pen also bows in reverence while entrusting the sacrifices of our beloved Pakistan Army, he said. The heroic characters who sacrificed their lives for the love of the motherland cannot be forgotten, he said. No army chief of Pakistan Army spares any effort to pay the debt of his martyrs, he added. Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk in his statement further said that Pakistan Army is united for one family and defense of the country, our army will pay the heirs of our martyrs at some stage but does not leave them alone. It is desirable that Pakistan Army Chief Syed Asim Munir honours the martyrs in a prestigious ceremony at GHQ, he added. He said that the martyrs of the Pakistan Army and the Ghazis who laid down their lives for the defense of the country are enviable. Independence and sovereignty of Pakistan is the fruit of the sacrifices of our fearless and brave soldiers. He said that every person of Pakistan salutes the military personnel who showed bravery during various operations against elements hostile to the country. Martyrdom while serving and protecting the motherland is a unique blessing that not everyone gets, he added. He said that our soldiers dedicated to bravery and spirit of martyrdom are our pride. Our soldiers sacrifice their sleep and even Eids for our peaceful sleep, he said.