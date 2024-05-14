Tuesday, May 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

MCL removed 948 encroachments

APP
May 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) carried out an anti-encroachment operation and demolished illegal structures in the provincial capital. An MCL spokesperson told the media here on Monday that an anti-encroachment squad removed 948 encroachments last week from various locations of the city and shifted 98 truck-load of confiscated goods to the MCL junk yard. During the operation, 3,233 banners and streamers were removed and various sale points of meat for charity, popularly known as ‘cheel gosht, were cleared.

As many as 87 challans were issued to the encroachers during the move.    

MCL Administrator Rafia Haider warned that the operation would continue till clearance of all city roads and bazaars. She urged citizens to cooperate with the MCL and its anti-encroachment squads to eliminate encroachments and bring back the lost glory of the provincial capital.

SC grants 4-week time to Islamabad police to complete investigation

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1715660673.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024