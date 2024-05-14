Meeting reviews power issues in Kohat

KOHAT - Member National Assembly, Shehryar Afridi on Monday chaired a meeting at DC office here to discuss the issues related to electricity outages, overbilling, transformers repairing and Barh Feeder matters.

The meeting beside MPA Daud Shah Afridi Advocate was also attended by the authorities concerned of PESCO, WAPDA Construction, Forests and other related institutions. The problems related to electricity were discussed in detail and authorities concerned were directed to take effective measures toward this end as such issues were creating problems for the dwellers.

Shehryar Afridi said, if the issue of overbilling was rectified, the payment of bills and load-shedding could be solved simultaneously.