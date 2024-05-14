Tuesday, May 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Meeting reviews power issues in Kohat

APP
May 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

KOHAT   -   Member National Assembly, Shehryar Afridi on Monday chaired a meeting at DC office here to discuss the issues related to electricity outages, overbilling, transformers repairing and Barh Feeder matters.

The meeting beside MPA Daud Shah Afridi Advocate was also attended by the authorities concerned of PESCO, WAPDA Construction, Forests and other related institutions. The problems related to electricity were discussed in detail and authorities concerned were directed to take effective measures toward this end as such issues were creating problems for the dwellers.

Shehryar Afridi said, if the issue of overbilling was rectified, the payment of bills and load-shedding could be solved simultaneously.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1715660673.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024