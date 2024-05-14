Minister chairs review meeting on ADP, AIP, PSDP schemes

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Maj (Retd) Sajjad Barkwal chaired a review meeting regarding the ADP, AIP and PSDP schemes of the financial year 2024-25 of the Agriculture Department.

The ADP draft of the schemes was taken into consideration during the meeting.

The minister was given a detailed briefing on the new and ongoing schemes. Secretary Agriculture Javed Marwat and all DGs of Agriculture Department participated in the meeting.

Sajjad Brakwal informed the meeting that he will hold a meeting with CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur and after the approval of the Chief Minister work will start on the schemes of the department.

He directed that barren lands should be made cultivable so that the crop production of the province can be increased while solarisation of tube-wells of agricultural land would be ensured. He directed to establish research centres in the merged tribal districts.