Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Mohsin Naqvi responds to wife's name's inclusion in Dubai leaks report

Mohsin Naqvi responds to wife's name's inclusion in Dubai leaks report
Web Desk
10:48 PM | May 14, 2024
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said Tuesday that the property purchased in Dubai under his wife’s name was declared with relevant authorities after a bombshell report revealed that several prominent Pakistanis owned assets in the Gulf emirate.

“The property bought in my wife’s name has been declared. The property was also shown in the tax returns filed [with relevant authorities],” Naqvi, who also served as the caretaker chief minister of Punjab, said in a statement.

 
His remarks came as a global collaborative investigative journalism project has revealed the ownership of properties of the global elite in Dubai.

The list includes political figures, globally sanctioned individuals, alleged money launderers and criminals. Pakistanis have also been identified on the list and their combined value has been estimated at around $11 billion.web

