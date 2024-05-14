NA session marred as Kh Asif, Omar Ayub trade barbs

Opp leader says every institution should take care of its constitutional limits Defence minister says imposing Article 6 should start from the beginning.

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly witnessed ruckus when Defence Minister Khawaja Asif triggered a controversy by saying that the Article 6 should be imposed on late Field Marshall Gen Ayub Khan for imposing martial law in the country.

He raised the demand in the house in response to Opposition Leader of the National Assembly Omar Ayub who read out the Article 6 of the Constitution commenting on the recent press conference of Director General ISPR press conference. Kh Asif remarked that it should be started from beginning.

About the reference of opposition leader related to Article-6, he said in this scenario the body of false Field Marshall Ayub Khan should also be dug out and hanged as per the article-6. These remarks promoted the opposition for creating rumpus in the house.

Earlier, rejecting the allegation on his party’s involvement in the May 9 incident, Omar Ayub, in a hard-hitting speech, for the second time demanded independent judicial inquiry into the events which led to the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Omar, quoting the articles of the Constitution, remarked that the security agencies cannot indulge in politics.

He also criticized the results of February 08 polls and demanded return of their real mandate.

“The state is the federal government, the national and provincial assemblies […] and bodies who can collect taxes,” he read out the article of the Constitution commenting on Director General ISPR press conference, adding that these agencies serve the state, they cannot be the state.

Citing another article of the Constitution, he termed the DG ISPR’s press conference as interference in the country’s political arena. He further said that this presser should not have happened.

Omar Ayub, in his detailed address, also read out article-6 related to high treason. He said every institution has its limits and all institutions take care of their limits.

Regarding the article-19 of the Constitution related to free speech, he denounced the current ban of X and media censorship. He further said the reports for the Ojhri Camp disaster, the Hamoodur Rehman Commission, the Army Public School Inquiry and the Abbottabad Commission should also be made public.

Last week, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that the perpetrators and facilitators of the May 9 riots need to be punished as per the Constitution and law of the land to preserve the credibility and faith in the country’s justice system.

“The issue of May 9 riots is not limited to the Pakistan Army but [in fact] concerns the whole nation,” the military’s spokesperson said while addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi on May 7 ahead of the violent protests anniversary.

In the same presser, the DG ISPR had demanded “those involved in the May 9 violent protests to apologise” and shun politics of “anarchy” before holding any dialogue.

Omar Ayub also talked about the letter sent to the Supreme Judicial Council by the six Islamabad High Court Judges, which alleged that security agencies were meddling in judicial affairs.

The opposition leader also criticized the charges framed against the party leader Imran Khan and his wife Bushra, and other party members.

Earlier, the House extended “The Cannabis Control and Regulatory Authority Ordinance, 2024” for a further period of one hundred and twenty days with effect from 14th of next month.

The House was also informed that the accreditation examination for doctors who completed their degrees from abroad will be held twice in a year.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Nazeer Tarar, responding to a calling attention notice, said the first test will be held in June and the second will be held in December.

He further said that the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council has also redesigned the examination and reduced the benchmark for passing the test from 70 percent to 60 percent.