Nawaz to lead PML-N as PM Shehbaz resigns as party president

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif yesterday stepped down as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president, saying the time has come for his elder brother and former premier Nawaz Sharif to resume his rightful place as the party chief.

PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed the development and shared the resignation of Shehbaz on her official X handle. In the resignation letter addressed to the PML-N secretary general, PM Shehbaz cited the tumultuous events of 2017, which resulted in the ‘unjust’ disqualification of Nawaz from PM Office and the presidency of the party, and said he was entrusted with the responsibility of assuming the presidency of the party.

“I am heartened by recent developments that have exonerated our leader with dignity, affirming his unblemished integrity and commitment to the service of our nation,” he added.

In the light of these developments, the PM said: “I believe the time has come for Nawaz Sharif to resume his rightful place as the President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) and provide his invaluable leadership and vision to steer the party forward.”

“Therefore, it is with a deep sense of duty and reverence for our party’s principles that I tender my resignation as the President of Pakistan Muslim League (N),” he added.

Meanwhile, the meeting of PML-N’s central committee has been called on May 18 in Lahore at 11:30am.

Nawaz had stepped down as the country’s prime minister in 2017 after he was disqualified for life from holding public office by the Supreme Court for not declaring a receivable salary in his annual income.