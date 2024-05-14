NEPRA is not correct in enhancing power rates:Engineer Study Forum

Lahore - Executive Council of Registered Think Tank – Engineers Study Forum has resolved to urge the Federal Government & NEPRA not to enhance power supply rates for consumers which are already very high. Real cost of power supply services for consumers need to be determined. Capital cost of Power System has already been covered in the Power Tariffs. Undue Technical Power Loss need to be cut, they said. Power Plant of Public Sector have an efficiency of 30pc percent whereas efficiency of Power Plant of IPPs are about 40 percent, Technical losses in the Distribution system due to lower power factor are very high and need to be controlled and cut, they said. Increase in power Rates will cause inflation and will badly hit the living cost of the common man and poor people. Power Tariff structure sixty years old needs to be rationalized. Mega Hydel Dam ensuring cheap power can be built with Provinces unity. This will boost national economy at a fast rate, they added. ESF participated in an International conference on Power Tariffs in UK some years back which did not justify power rates hike to promote national economy. The meeting was presided over by Mian Fazal Ahmad Chairman Engineers Study Forum-Registered Think Tank & Muhammad Irfan Akhtar Senior Executive Member & others participated.