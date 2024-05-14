On the quality of education system

It is customary to talk about the deterioration of the education system around the world which is also echoed in a book written by a scholar William Deresiewicz who wrote “we have constructed an educational system that produces “intelligent” individuals who have no idea what they want to do with their lives; no sense of purpose and what is worse, no understanding of how to go about finding one.” Older generation always criticizes the knowledge of new students. I must say every age group has some gaps of knowledge which is now quite evident after the COVID-19 problem. In order to improve the system, world over delivery of structured lectures is emphasized with good evaluation system. In order to check this, quality assurance systems are/were put in place for checking the quality of teaching and research from various aspects. But we still could not address the problem because of the quality assurance personal ability, will of the employer, competition and inaccuracies in the methods. We still remember teachers from older generation when there was no quality assurance body existed. Can we rely on this mechanical system developed by Quality Assurance Agencies? I remember my studentship time in an institution where mostly teachers were not PhDs but their teaching quality was good because they were honest to deliver knowledge whatever they know. The global expansion of access to higher education has increased the demand for information on academic quality and has led to the development of university ranking systems or league tables in many countries of the world.

Importance of Higher Education is justified as it provides the qualified manpower in every walk of life and it is also voiced in the UN goals (SDG4- target 4.3). Defining Higher Education is much more complex than one would imagine. In reality, University teacher should have influence over students beside the demand of subject and should inculcate the enlightenment, good conduct and national cohesion in students. In the past decade, Higher Education (HE) sector has changed significantly because the increase in enrolment, student mobility, diversity of provisions, research dynamics and revolution in technology. The enrollment in the Universities has risen to double in past two decades and has potential to grow more. It is also true in Pakistan where despite low spending or allocating budget of HE sector, the enrollment is on the rise. In the wake of increasing enrollment, quality of education has become important issue around the world. There are various studies on how to improve the quality of education. They have provided various factors such as cultural aspect, economic aspect, safarish culture, grouping problem, research output, transparency etc. Due to cultural aspects, Europe, US, Japan, China, Russia, Scandinavia has their distinct features. Pakistan in line with the rest of world also tried to improve the quality of education through quality assurance agency without considering the culture aspect. After so many years of preparing working papers and decisions, employers still complain about the basic skills of graduates. Due to these reasons, it requires rethinking so that we could provide the key factors with possible solution.

These factors depend on various pressures besides funding such as social and the internationalization with economic viability. It is better strategy to steer the self-regulatory capacity which may lead to purposeful autonomy of universities through internal management according to the challenges they face. In order to achieve this, various countries evaluate performance by providing formal performance management system (PMS) and benchmarking techniques in universities. In order to judge the performance, analysts/experts must design robust and just system with good implementation plan. Real challenge is to shift of mind from data gathering to data use which would enhance the capabilities to make decision by decision makers. This may develop into better coordination, learning and collaboration. Question remains what to do? HEC has been experimenting to improve system putting emphasis on research whereas BS programs are not stressed in term of the curriculum development culminating into unified subject curriculum through committees. I am saying this even though HEC claimed to improve BS system but data show that they only claimed but no practical steps were taken. Universities are also not interested to improve the system either because of internal management problems or the capabilities of the management. Teaching Labs of Universities are not equipped with modern day equipment. They still have equipment which were used in late sixties or seventies. However, few rich universities have improved their labs but their use is only limited.

All scholars should come forward on a platform and try to evaluate problems and then construct a system which at least provide the answers to the key question of quality of education. Why our system does not respond to the good action taken by the HEC. Practical side of university education is alarming from point of view of the administration which is different for public sectors and private sector. Public sector Universities have to follow the rules of business defined by the Government whereas private sector execute university affair with relatively freely of course through various bodies of universities. Public sector hires personnel with the set of rules provided by the HEC and provincial Government in order to maintain the transparency. It is always difficult to fire person who has various bodies listening to them sympathetically. The misfit person would have to be part of the bad patch of the University. The bodies of the Universities in public sector do not question the issues but rather facilitate the administration becoming the part of the wrong decision without even thinking the problems associated with this. Permanent faculty members are teaching without set procedure and even do not evaluate the question papers on time. Purchasing equipment is taking longer time as it has to follow the set rules of the PPRA. All of these problems are to be discussed and should reach to consensus of how universities should be operated with certain freedom to the bodies within universities.

Prof Dr Riaz Ahmad