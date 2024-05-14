Overbilling: LESCO officers ‘end strike’ after FIA’s assurance of no-raids

The Lahore Electric Supply Company’s (LESCO) officers have ended their month-long strike after assurance of no-raids by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The FIA and LESCO remained at odds on the overbilling issue.

Earlier, the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) ‘barred’ its revenue officers from appearing before the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) team in an overbilling probe.

As per details, the LESCO chief was assured of no more raids by the FIA, following which the officers ended their strike and all SDOs and XENs joined their offices.

Sources said, the FIA team can go with the LESCO team during the checking of industrial and commercial units.

They further said due to raids of FIA on the overbilling issue, the recovery of LESCO reported fell to 76% from 100%.

On May 12, it was reported that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) decided to expand the investigation into overbilling by the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO).

FIA has decided to probe the assets held by the LESCO officers, staff, their lifestyle and monetary matters. The sources also claimed that LESCO officers will be bound to give details on the proscribed proforma.

Meanwhile, the sources within LESCO said the decision to compile the record has been taken in connection with the privatization of the entity.