Pakistan and Ireland strengthen cricket ties with future series, mutual support

LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi met with his counterpart, Brian Mac Neice, Chairman of Cricket Ireland, in Dublin. The meeting highlighted the rapidly growing cricketing relationship between the two nations. During the warm reception, Chairman Mac Neice expressed his gratitude towards PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi for his visit and presented him with a souvenir Irish team shirt and cap. The meeting primarily focused on enhancing women’s cricket between the two countries and the arrangement of upcoming series. It was agreed that the Irish women’s team would visit Pakistan in the near future.

Chairman Mac Neice further said: “We are looking forward to bringing our women’s team to Pakistan soon. Additionally, the Irish team is scheduled to visit Pakistan next year in August-September for a test series.” He also discussed the potential benefits of the Champions Trophy 2025 being hosted in Pakistan, acknowledging Pakistan’s robust security measures for international tournaments.

Expressing his contentment with the ongoing cooperation, Chairman Naqvi appreciated the excellent arrangements made during the Pakistan team’s tour of Ireland. “The love and support our team has received here have been overwhelming.” He assured that Pakistan would reciprocate with foolproof security and hospitality for the Champions Trophy 2025 and other future engagements. The meeting was also attended by Warren Deutrom, Chief Executive Officer of Cricket Ireland, and other high officials.