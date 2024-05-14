Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Pakistan delegation heads to Brussels for EU air safety meeting

Our Staff Reporter
May 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   A delegation led by the Secretary of Aviation from the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority departed for Brussels on May 12th to participate in the upcoming meeting of the European Union Air Safety Committee. The meeting, scheduled for May 14th, aims to discuss the resumption of flights to the European Union by Pakistani airlines. A spokesman clarified on Monday that the outcome of the meeting will be communicated by the European Commission in due course. It is reiterated that the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has not issued any official statement regarding the outcome of the meeting thus far. Any reports circulating in the media regarding this matter are premature and should be avoided. The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority assures that the results will be promptly reported as soon as they are communicated by the European Commission.

