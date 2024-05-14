Pakistan eye series win against Ireland

LAHORE - After a commanding performance in the second T20I, Pakistan cricket team is poised to secure a series victory against Ireland in the decisive third match at Dublin’s Clontarf Cricket Club. With the series beautifully poised at 1-1, Pakistan’s cricketers are determined to build momentum for their upcoming tour of England and ultimately strengthen their mental readiness for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The serene setting of Clontarf Cricket Club has been a reliable venue for this series, providing ideal conditions despite Ireland’s unpredictable weather. While Ireland put up a robust total in the second match, their inability to defend it showcased their ongoing struggles with ball in hand.

Pakistan’s adjustments in the lineup paid dividends in the last match, particularly with Mohammad Rizwan rediscovering his form and Fakhar Zaman showcasing his explosive batting prowess. Despite a rare off-day for skipper Babar Azam, the team demonstrated its depth and ability to win without relying solely on its captain. The inclusion of both Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Amir has been a boon, signaling robust preparations for the global tournament. Despite taking a total of only 12 wickets in two matches, Pakistan’s bowling attack is under scrutiny to perform better.

On the other hand, Ireland is keenly focused on addressing their bowling issues. Their primary bowlers, Mark Adair, Craig Young, and Graham Hume, have struggled to take wickets at pivotal moments in the matches. As they prepare for the crucial face-off, the hosts are motivated to enhance their performance with the ball, matching the intensity and strategic improvements of their counterparts.

According to the BBC weather forecast, light rain and winds are expected to start at 8:00 AM local time and may persist for about an hour. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM local time, and although light rain accompanied by a moderate breeze is anticipated, conditions are expected to improve temporarily. However, while the rain may ease for period, cloudy skies will persist, and there is a possibility of rainfall resuming during the second innings. Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja recently expressed concerns over the quality of the match coverage, comparing it unfavorably with standards expected at the international level. “The coverage of this series is not reflective of the high standards that international cricket should meet. Our team deserves better, and such presentations do not do justice to the sport,” Raja commented.

LIKELY XIS

PAKISTAN: Babar Azam (C), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan (WK), Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Abbas Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed.

IRELAND: Paul Stirling (C), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Ben White, Graham Hume, Craig Young.