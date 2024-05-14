Pakistan’s Ticking Time Bomb

Pakistan, a country blessed with diverse landscapes and abundant natural resources, is facing a grim reality – the devastating impacts of climate change and environmental degradation. In recent years, the country has been hit by a series of extreme weather events, from devastating floods to crippling heatwaves, that have left a trail of destruction in their wake.

The effects of these climatic shifts are far-reaching, with the agricultural sector – the backbone of Pakistan’s economy – bearing the brunt of the damage. Erratic rainfall patterns, prolonged droughts, and the melting of glaciers have severely impacted crop yields, jeopardizing the livelihoods of millions of farmers and fueling food insecurity across the country.

But the threats posed by climate change extend beyond the agricultural realm. The depletion of water resources, the proliferation of air and water pollution, and rampant deforestation have all contributed to the alarming deterioration of Pakistan’s natural environment. The country’s major cities now grapple with choking smog, while once-pristine rivers and lakes have become polluted, posing grave public health risks.

Addressing these pressing issues requires a multifaceted approach, with the government, civil society, and the international community working in tandem to implement comprehensive policies and initiatives. From investing in renewable energy sources to promoting sustainable land-use practices, the path forward is clear – Pakistan must act now to safeguard its environment and secure a more resilient and prosperous future for its people.

ALVEENA JAMIL,

Wah Cantt.