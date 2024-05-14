PM announces huge subsidy as violent protests swell in AJK

Shehbaz Sharif approves Rs 23 billion in subsidies at a special meeting, reviews current situation in AJK Three more die as protesters clash with law enforcement agencies PM Anwar-ul-Haq blames India for creating chaos, mayhem in AJK Calls federal govt’s grant as PM’s gift for people of AJK.

MUZAFFARABAD/ISLAMABAD - At least three people were killed and dozes others injured as protesters clashed with police in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. The protests in JKP swelled despite PM Shehbaz Sharif announced a package of Rs23 billion in subsidies.

PM announced the subsidy package amid days-long protests on the call of the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), which is demanding subsidised wheat flour and that electricity prices be set as per the hydropower generation cost in Azad Kashmir.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday approved the immediate provision of twenty three billion rupees to solve the problems of the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The approval was given at a special meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad. It took stock of the current situation in AJK. The meeting was attended by the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and the top political leadership. The ministers and leaders of coalition parties also participated in the meeting.

The Kashmiri leadership and other participants thanked the Prime Minister for the announcement regarding provision of funds. “Despite the issuance of notifications to reduce electricity and wheat prices, along with addressing other demands, protesters attacked a Rangers convoy, leading to an exchange of gunfire that resulted in the death of three civilians and many injuries on both sides,” Abdul Majid Khan, a spokesperson of the AJK government, told reporters.

On Saturday, a policeman was killed in clashes between police and demonstrators as authorities blocked a rally from moving toward Azad Kashmir’s capital, Muzaffarabad, from the region’s Poonch and Kotli districts. Weekend talks between the JAAC core committee and AJK Chief Secretary Dawood Bareach in Rawalakot ended in a stalemate and a planned march by protesters to the capital resumed on Monday.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq said at a press conference on Monday the regional government had notified reduced prices of wheat flour and electricity after Pakistani Premier Shehbaz Sharif okayed Rs23 billion ($83 million) in subsidies.

“The deployment of Rangers is not uncommon and their [protesters] attack on the convoy was uncalled for as it occurred after the government had already accepted their demands,” he added.

“The situation is currently under control and we are trying to bring calm as the government will not allow mischievous elements to succeed.” Amjad Ali Khan, a member of the JAAC core committee member, said the protesters had been contemplating calling off the protest after the price reduction announcements, but the situation had “completely changed” after the killings of the three demonstrators.

“At the moment, we are not clear about the exact number of injured as many are injured, while three deaths have been confirmed,” he said.

Amjad said protesters got agitated by the heavy deployment of the paramilitary Rangers and clashes resultantly erupted in different areas of Muzaffarabad.

“Although the actual issue for which demonstrations started [protesting] has been settled, this new development has changed everything and now we will decide our new course of action tomorrow (Tuesday),” he added.

‘PM Shehbaz’s gift for Kashmiris’

Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq on Monday termed the Rs23 billion subsidy package a gift from the Government of Pakistan for the Kashmiris to reduce the power tariff and flour prices.

A compassionate Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while realising the sufferings of the AJK people very kindly approved the package to extend maximum relief to them, he said while addressing the news conference.

Ch Anwar said that the Federal Government had provided full support to the AJK by allocating Rs 10 billion from the Social Protection Fund that would be transferred to the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Bank.

He said that India attempted to create chaos and mayhem in the AJK but failed due to the people who could not tolerate Indian interference in their internal matters.

PM Anwar-ul-Haq said that some 100 policemen were injured and a sub-inspector embraced martyrdom while performing their duties during the protests.

“Today the Prime Minister of Pakistan called an important meeting on the critical issue, which was attended by all the stakeholders, and amicably settled the matter,” he added.

Ch Anwar thanked PM Shehbaz Sharif on behalf of the AJK and the coalition government that on his instructions the longstanding problems were solved in minutes.

“The consumers will be charged Rs 3 per unit for using upto 100 units, Rs 5 per unit for over 100 to 300 units and Rs 6 for over 300 units whereas the flour price per 40 kg bag has been fixed at Rs 2,000,” he said. The notifications, he added, had been issued. It would be permanent relief for the AJK people as it would be included in the budget for the nest financial year, he said.

At present, he claimed, “the Azad Kashmir has less privileges than the four provinces of Pakistan, and Gilgit-Baltistan”.

Anwar said that his government had curtailed the budget of Prime Minister House by 50 percent for the first time in the AJK’s history of Azad Kashmir, whereas the official cars had been taken back from the ministers.

“There is a coalition government, every party has its own ideology, manifesto and agenda but all of them are now on the same page for the development and prosperity of the region,” he added.

To a question, he said that the financial assistance of Rs 10 million would be given to the family of the martyred sub-inspector, besides an award on the foundation day.

The AJK PM said the Neelum- Jhelum and Mangala hydropower projects were being handled by the Federation, whereas the per unit power rate for the AJK by it was the lowest in South Asia.

AJK ministers including Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Malik Zafar, Mian Abdul Waheed, Sardar Javed Ayub, Chaudhry Akbar Ibrahim, Ahmad Raza Qadri, Abdul Majid Khan, Javed Badhanvi, Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, Sardar Faheem Akhtar Rabbani, Nisar Ansar Abdali, Chaudhry Qasim Majeed, Pir Mazharul Haq, and Ms. Nabila Ayub were also present at the press conference.