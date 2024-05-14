Tuesday, May 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Police arrest 90 criminals in anti-robbery operation

Our Staff Reporter
May 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD   -   The Islamabad Police Anti-Robbery Dacoity Unit police team arrested 90 criminals including 26 members of eight criminal gangs involved in dacoity, snatching, and house burglaries. They recovered 20 motorbikes, cash, mobile phones, laptops, gold ornaments, and weapons from their possession. SP Investigation Rukhsar Mehdi stated in a press conference that the police teams took effective action over the last three weeks using technical and human resources. The arrested individuals confessed to involvement in snatching activities in the twin cities. Cases were registered against them, and further investigation is ongoing.

SP Rukhsar Mehdi commended the Anti-Robbery Dacoity Unit’s performance and directed senior officials to crack down effectively on criminals to ensure citizens’ safety. Citizens are encouraged to report any suspicious activity through the emergency helpline “Pucar-15” or the “ICT-15” app.

Israel's occupation: 76 years of Palestinian tragedy

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1715572001.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024