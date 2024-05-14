Tuesday, May 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Police recover abducted child from Torkham Border

APP
May 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

KOHAT    -    Kohat police on Monday recovered a child abducted from posh KDA area a few days before during a raid at Torkham Border.

Police said a seven-year-old child named Muhammad Afaq was abducted from Sector-8 of KDA area on May 5 and a report of his abduction was registered at the KDA Police Station.

The police took the case as a challenge and started investigation on scientific lines to recover the abducted child. As a result of concentrated efforts, police traced the location of the abducted child at the Torkham Border. A police team under the headship of Station House Officer (SHO) KDA Ulfat Hussain conducted a raid at the Torkham Border and safely recovered the child.

The accused abductor, named Niaz Muhammad, an Afghan migrant, currently residing in Jungle Khel area of Kohat, was arrested and a case of abduction was registered against him at KDA Police Station.

SC grants 4-week time to Islamabad police to complete investigation

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1715660673.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024