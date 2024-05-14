Political instability refers to a situation where a country’s ruling system declines and becomes powerless to provide a strong environment for its citizens. It is characterized by frequent changes in government, social unrest, violence, and economic crises. Political instability can have critical implications for a nation’s stability. Here are some examples along with brief descriptions of how a state can descend into an unstable environment:

A strong economy represents a nation’s value and power. Unfortunately, Pakistan has faced strenuous situations and has been unable to address them effectively. The import system is at its peak compared to exports, despite efforts to promote exports. Additionally, the agriculture sector, which sustains 65% to 70% of the population, faced devastating floods in 2022 due to climate change. The government’s inadequate response worsened the plight of affected citizens, contributing to economic instability.

Nearly 62.56% of Pakistan’s population resides in villages, and poverty rates have increased to 37.2% as of 2023. This means that 40% of the country’s population lives below the poverty line, posing a substantial challenge to economic stability.

Pakistan ranks 140th out of 180 countries in the Corruption Perception Index 2022, published by Transparency International. This widespread corruption contributes to political instability, leading to protests, strikes, and violence.

Free and fair elections are essential for citizens to select their leaders and hold them accountable. However, in Pakistan, electoral processes are often marred by corruption and influence-peddling.

Overall, these factors contribute to political instability in Pakistan, affecting its governance and socio-economic development. To address the challenges outlined, Pakistan should focus on diversifying its economy, supporting domestic industries, investing in agriculture resilience against climate change, implementing poverty reduction programs, enforcing anti-corruption laws, promoting transparency in government operations, and strengthening electoral processes.

AAMIR BIJARANI,

Sindh.