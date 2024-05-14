Power Abuse

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has been delaying the appointment of Vice Chancellors of 19 universities in the province. The delay, however, is not without a reason. The appointments were made during the caretaker government’s tenure. And it is a clear overstepping of powers on behalf of the interim setup. The Constitution defines and limits the role of the caretaker government to the free, fair, and organised conduct of elections. Making appointments, regulating, and making new policies is not the domain of the interim government.

We are knee-deep into a wheat crisis that, as per initial reports, is said to be primarily caused by some missteps taken while the caretaker government was in power. This is both a moment of self-reflection and collective accountability. Constitutional violation must be duly punished, and as successive pleas are filed in respective courts, the judiciary must come out strong to set a precedent where such overstepping of powers can be curtailed.

The mandate handed over to the caretaker government is very sacred and a whole complete job in itself. If the caretakers focus instead on other matters and personal gains, a crisis of wheat and farmers’ protests are what we get. We know how fundamental of a matter the appointment of VCs is. So many varsities have been VC-less for so long now, only because of these disputes over the process and time of appointment.

KP Government’s complain is justified but instead of prolonging the deadlock, the matter must be taken up in courts for due process and some solution must be sought to save universities from any further loss owing to vacant positions.

Pakistan’s system of caretaker setups needs to be strictly regulated. No responsibility apart from conducting elections is to be deemed unconstitutional by the court. We cannot allow unaccountable technocrats to upend democratic policy in a short time and then disappear for good.