PPP supports political dialogue

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) yesterday supported the political dialogue amid friction. Secretary General PPP Parliamentarians, Syed Nayyar Bukhari, delivered a poignant message reaffirming the party’s unwavering dedication to the nation’s welfare amidst the prevailing turbulence in the political landscape. Bukhari’s speech echoed the sentiment of many within the PPP who advocate for a return to the core principles of political discourse characterized by dialogue, tolerance, and unity. The PPP leader criticised the opposition’s increasingly adversarial stance and underscored PPP’s commitment to fostering an environment conducive to constructive engagement rather than descending into hostilities. He emphasised on the historical trajectory of the People’s Party reiterated its foundational ethos, which places the interests of the nation above individual or partisan gains. In tandem with Bukhari, Shazia Marri, the Central Secretary Information of the PPP, delved into the intricacies of judicial reforms, shedding light on the party’s stance regarding the trial of the late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. Marri underscored PPP’s resolve to champion the cause of judicial integrity and fairness. Her delineation of PPP’s proposed constitutional reforms, including establishment of a constitutional court and transparent mechanisms for judicial appointments, provided a glimpse into party’s vision for a more robust and accountable judiciary. She said that against the backdrop of escalating tensions and polarization within political arena, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s call to transcend the politics of animosity.

and prioritize the nation’s interests resonated as a clarion call for unity and collaboration.