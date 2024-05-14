Property dispute claims four lives in Lahore, Bahawalpur

Four persons were murdered over a property dispute in two incidents in Lahore and Bahawalpur.

In the first incident in the provincial metropolis, a woman and her 15-year-old son were gunned down on Bedian Road.

The woman, identified as Ayesha, and her son were on way to court when two assailants on a bike opened fire on them. As a result, they succumbed to their injuries before being shifted to hospital.

Preliminary investigation suggested that they were murdered over a property issue.

Punjab IGP Dr Usman Anwar has taken notice of the double murder.

In the second incident in the village of Bahawalpur, a woman and her daughter were gunned down by a man and his son over a property issue.

The assailants stormed into their house and opened fire, killing them on the spot. On information, police reached the crime scene and launched a manhunt for the arrest of the killers.