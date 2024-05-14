PTI’s Agenda

Just as it seemed that peace was slowly being restored in AJK following a set of violent clashes between authorities and protestors over the weekend, PTI has once again decided to insert its own motives into this equation and ignited unrest by calling for a change in power.

This move, spearheaded by the former AJK PM, is yet another reflection of PTI’s persistent pursuit of revolutionary tactics over peaceful governance. The region and its protests were slowly inching towards a resolution by Sunday, but now PTI’s demand for across-the-board resignations and new elections has only exacerbated tensions and convinced the populace that perhaps violent clashes were always necessary. This repetition of incendiary rhetoric, labelling governments as puppet regimes, and positioning Imran Khan as the sole saviour and the remedy of all conflicts has to stop now. Even violent protests have been more fruitful than these claims because they are not only unproductive but also detrimental to stability. Instead of cooperating with stakeholders to address public grievances – a motto of the party – PTI opts for self-serving manoeuvres, capitalizing on AJK’s unrest for its own political gain.

PTI’s self-centered approach and their refusal to learn from past failures will come at a great cost now. If PTI is willing to prioritize its personal agendas over the welfare of AJK citizens, what is to stop them from doing the same with all of the nation’s populace? The death of a police inspector does deserve to be addressed, but demanding an impartial investigation at this time falls right into PTI’s propensity to politicize tragedies for its benefit.

As difficult as it may be for supporters to accept, PTI’s stance has been nothing but disruptive compared to PMLN and PPP, who have opted for dialogue and collaboration to address people’s concerns in AJK and meet their demands. Unlike PTI’s divisive tactics, our other parties are prioritizing unity and cooperation, even if it comes at a cost because they recognize the importance of stability and consensus building in our challenges ahead.

Reckless pursuit of power at the expense of peace and stability is wrong, regardless of which party engages in this manner. Instead of perpetuating chaos, PTI should adopt a sense of responsibility because of their influence, and use this influence to get the people of AJK what they demand instead of political expediency. This is the true spirit of leadership that we need at this hour.